Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,848 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,827 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.07% of Ulta Beauty worth $11,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 276.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 807,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $231,766,000 after acquiring an additional 592,461 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 777,287 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $223,206,000 after acquiring an additional 186,481 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $153,942,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 516,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $148,206,000 after acquiring an additional 181,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 480,194 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $137,893,000 after acquiring an additional 18,787 shares during the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ULTA stock opened at $329.35 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.01 and a 1-year high of $351.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $319.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $290.12. The firm has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.17, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $1.14. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.74, for a total value of $1,482,574.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,694,998.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 226,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.23, for a total transaction of $68,996,625.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,546,773.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 820,644 shares of company stock worth $256,177,793 in the last three months. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ULTA. OTR Global raised shares of Ulta Beauty to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $298.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $308.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $290.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.24.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

