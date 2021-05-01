Ultra Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.61 Million (UOS)

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 1st. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $168.87 million and $2.61 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ultra has traded up 41.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Ultra coin can now be purchased for $0.60 or 0.00001035 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ultra alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57,719.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $997.37 or 0.01727945 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $335.80 or 0.00581777 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.53 or 0.00065012 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001534 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000210 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001407 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00013238 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Ultra Coin Profile

UOS is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,791,974 coins. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io . The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io . Ultra’s official Twitter account is @Ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ultra’s official website is ultra.io

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

Buying and Selling Ultra

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ultra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.