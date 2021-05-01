UMA Market Capitalization Tops $1.63 Billion (UMA)

UMA (CURRENCY:UMA) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. One UMA coin can now be bought for about $27.21 or 0.00047053 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, UMA has traded 27.5% higher against the US dollar. UMA has a market cap of $1.63 billion and $65.17 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get UMA alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.73 or 0.00070417 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00019913 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $502.66 or 0.00869132 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.86 or 0.00067184 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.73 or 0.00049682 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.46 or 0.00095888 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000333 BTC.

About UMA

UMA (CRYPTO:UMA) is a coin. It was first traded on January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 102,089,750 coins and its circulating supply is 60,078,660 coins. UMA’s official website is umaproject.org . UMA’s official message board is medium.com/uma-project . UMA’s official Twitter account is @UMAprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA is designed to power the financial innovations made possible by permissionless, public blockchains, like Ethereum. Using concepts borrowed from fiat financial derivatives, UMA defines an open-source protocol that allows any two counterparties to design and create their own financial contracts. But unlike traditional derivatives, UMA contracts are secured with economic incentives alone, making them self-enforcing and universally accessible. “

UMA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UMA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UMA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.