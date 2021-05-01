Umbrella Network Price Reaches $0.79 (UMB)

Umbrella Network (CURRENCY:UMB) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. One Umbrella Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.79 or 0.00001377 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Umbrella Network has traded up 28.4% against the U.S. dollar. Umbrella Network has a total market cap of $14.46 million and approximately $1.39 million worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00029016 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00010001 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000028 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded down 33.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00009404 BTC.

Umbrella Network Coin Profile

Umbrella Network (UMB) uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 56,405,087 coins and its circulating supply is 18,282,511 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

Umbrella Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Umbrella Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Umbrella Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Umbrella Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

