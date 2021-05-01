Unicly Mystic Axies Collection Market Capitalization Tops $3.20 Million (UAXIE)

Unicly Mystic Axies Collection (CURRENCY:UAXIE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. Unicly Mystic Axies Collection has a total market cap of $3.20 million and approximately $2,339.00 worth of Unicly Mystic Axies Collection was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unicly Mystic Axies Collection coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000555 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Unicly Mystic Axies Collection has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002752 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.11 or 0.00064278 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $162.50 or 0.00281441 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004065 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $647.95 or 0.01122191 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $425.47 or 0.00736879 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00026365 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,730.85 or 0.99984576 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Unicly Mystic Axies Collection

Unicly Mystic Axies Collection’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins.

Unicly Mystic Axies Collection Coin Trading

