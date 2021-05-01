UniCredit SpA (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Short Interest Update

UniCredit SpA (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a growth of 45.0% from the March 31st total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 290,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UNCRY. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS UNCRY opened at $5.09 on Friday. UniCredit has a 12 month low of $3.21 and a 12 month high of $5.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.84.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

