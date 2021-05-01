Unification (FUND) Price Reaches $0.0574

Unification (CURRENCY:FUND) traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. Unification has a total market cap of $1.98 million and $18,678.00 worth of Unification was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unification coin can now be bought for about $0.0574 or 0.00000100 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Unification has traded 42.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.60 or 0.00070557 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00019877 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001738 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $499.13 or 0.00867402 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.42 or 0.00066771 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.29 or 0.00096084 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.82 or 0.00048351 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000334 BTC.

About Unification

Unification is a coin. Unification’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,447,402 coins. The official website for Unification is unification.com . Unification’s official message board is medium.com/unificationfoundation . The Reddit community for Unification is https://reddit.com/r/UnificationFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Unification’s official Twitter account is @unificationUND and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fund is a fund project dedicated to investing in blockchain projects. It invests in projects which are characterized by being highly foresightful and technology-oriented, with high growth and high ROI. As the blockchain economy grows with exponential growth, investment in top tokens will be a huge profitable alternative. Fund will exclusively invest in tokens which have already witnessed their fast growth or those with extraordinary potential. “

Buying and Selling Unification

