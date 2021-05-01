Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Acquired by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,457,800 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,749 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.67% of Union Pacific worth $982,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,180 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,595,000 after buying an additional 3,079 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth about $134,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.57.

In other Union Pacific news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,631,976.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,645,764. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,336,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

UNP stock traded down $2.39 on Friday, hitting $222.09. 3,674,703 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,911,757. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $147.05 and a twelve month high of $228.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $219.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.81.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

