Unisocks Price Reaches $78,474.32 on Top Exchanges (SOCKS)

Unisocks (CURRENCY:SOCKS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 1st. Unisocks has a market capitalization of $24.64 million and approximately $298,666.00 worth of Unisocks was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unisocks coin can currently be bought for $78,474.32 or 1.36607075 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Unisocks has traded up 2.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.70 or 0.00067373 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00019648 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.52 or 0.00068798 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $473.91 or 0.00824968 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.92 or 0.00095601 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.13 or 0.00047222 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000334 BTC.

About Unisocks

Unisocks is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2019. Unisocks’ total supply is 314 coins. The Reddit community for Unisocks is https://reddit.com/r/UniSwap . Unisocks’ official website is unisocks.exchange . Unisocks’ official Twitter account is @UniswapProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SOCKS is a token that entitles users to 1 real pair of limited edition socks, shipped anywhere in the world. Users can sell the token back at any time. To get a real pair, redeem a SOCKS token. SOCKS tokens are listed starting at $12 USD. Each buy/sell will move the price. The increase or decrease follows a bonding curve. SOCKS will eventually find an equilibrium based on market demand. Buying or selling socks uses the uniswap protocol and accepts any token input as a payment method. The pool of SOCKS is a uniswap pool where 500 SOCKS tokens were deposited along with the starting value of ETH. “

Unisocks Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unisocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unisocks should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unisocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

