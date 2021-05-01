United Asset Strategies Inc. Buys 19,241 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 247,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,241 shares during the quarter. Synchrony Financial accounts for about 1.5% of United Asset Strategies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $10,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,325,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,434,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,575 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $231,301,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,576,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,549,000 after acquiring an additional 917,853 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,437,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,484,000 after acquiring an additional 915,868 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,265,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,761,000 after acquiring an additional 78,852 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

SYF stock opened at $43.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.63. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $15.17 and a fifty-two week high of $44.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 12.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.60 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.51%.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Paul Whynott sold 20,480 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total transaction of $814,284.80. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 2,205 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $92,962.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,138.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.43.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

