United Asset Strategies Inc. Decreases Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

United Asset Strategies Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. Family Capital Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 1,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Miramar Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. 47.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QQQ stock opened at $337.99 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $211.12 and a fifty-two week high of $342.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $327.64 and a 200-day moving average of $316.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

