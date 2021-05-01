United Asset Strategies Inc. Grows Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 169.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,288 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3,856.2% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 7,820,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,424,000 after acquiring an additional 7,622,405 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 74,956,733.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,248,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248,702 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,234,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,814 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 525.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,225,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,605 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3,039.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 833,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,943,000 after acquiring an additional 806,717 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PM shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.23.

Shares of PM opened at $95.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.05. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $66.85 and a one year high of $95.60. The stock has a market cap of $148.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.49%.

In other news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total value of $1,990,947.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $168,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,636 shares of company stock valued at $3,156,267. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

