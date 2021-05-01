United Asset Strategies Inc. Has $10.66 Million Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

United Asset Strategies Inc. trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 33.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 33,382 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for approximately 1.5% of United Asset Strategies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $10,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GLD. ADE LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $30,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 216.9% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

GLD stock opened at $165.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $163.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.92. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $157.04 and a one year high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.