United Asset Strategies Inc. Has $2.49 Million Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,845 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in The Southern were worth $2,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in The Southern by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in The Southern by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 51,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,194 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc lifted its position in The Southern by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 60,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,724,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of The Southern by 11.5% in the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 134,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,368,000 after buying an additional 13,854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Southern from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on The Southern from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.92.

Shares of SO opened at $66.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.71. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $50.40 and a 52-week high of $66.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.80%. Equities research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This is a positive change from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The Southern’s payout ratio is currently 82.32%.

In other The Southern news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $348,199.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,171,291.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $148,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,890,560.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $2,460,650 over the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

