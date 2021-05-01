United Asset Strategies Inc. Has $7.54 Million Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,194 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,463 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $7,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 12.0% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,098 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 64.1% in the first quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 3,633 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Western Financial Corporation boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 6.8% during the first quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 3,169 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.7% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 7,583 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 66.0% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 7,634 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares in the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TMUS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $172.00 price target on T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $133.00 price target on T-Mobile US and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.48.

In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 12,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total transaction of $1,612,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 462,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,200,091.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total value of $4,866,800.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,200 shares of company stock worth $11,731,760. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $132.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $164.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.18, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.81 and a fifty-two week high of $135.54.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.97 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 5.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

