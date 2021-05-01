United Asset Strategies Inc. Invests $1.57 Million in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,969 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,573,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $647,266,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $301,177,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,196,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $392,859,000 after acquiring an additional 3,177,134 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,294,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,279,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 241.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,876,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $89,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326,576 shares during the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.85.

In other news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 5,265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total value of $306,423.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,196,526.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 2,201 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $128,340.31. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,375.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 20,997 shares of company stock valued at $1,223,463 over the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:TFC opened at $59.31 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $79.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $29.87 and a 12 month high of $61.26.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.19%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

