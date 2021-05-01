United Asset Strategies Inc. Purchases 735 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 735 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $6,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LH. Norges Bank bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth $185,229,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth $151,974,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth $101,866,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,214,677 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $247,247,000 after purchasing an additional 439,086 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 1,237.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 335,705 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $68,333,000 after purchasing an additional 310,600 shares during the period. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LH stock opened at $265.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.96 billion, a PE ratio of 30.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.31. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $153.72 and a 52 week high of $269.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.32 by $1.47. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.79%. On average, analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on LH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Argus raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Wolfe Research downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $242.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.31.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.51, for a total transaction of $559,578.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,472.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.88, for a total value of $168,003.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,911.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

