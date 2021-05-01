United Asset Strategies Inc. Raises Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 12,774 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 2.0% of United Asset Strategies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. United Asset Strategies Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $13,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 2,821.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,171,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $441,823,000 after purchasing an additional 7,891,632 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,366,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,699,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $200,028,000 after purchasing an additional 550,502 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,551,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 1,154,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,408,000 after purchasing an additional 428,429 shares in the last quarter.

VMBS opened at $53.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.88. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $53.25 and a 1-year high of $54.72.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a $0.026 dividend. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

