United Asset Strategies Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,675 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the quarter. Medtronic makes up 1.6% of United Asset Strategies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $10,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,733,123,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,540,276 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,406,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880,467 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,536,420 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,117,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,418 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,625,466 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,298,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527,582 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,560,485 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,354,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.30.

Shares of MDT opened at $130.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $122.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.81. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $87.68 and a one year high of $132.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $176.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

