United Asset Strategies Inc. Sells 2,936 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

United Asset Strategies Inc. lowered its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,949 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,936 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CSCO. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Wolfe Research raised Cisco Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.71.

In other news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total transaction of $279,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $142,763.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,205. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $50.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $214.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.20 and its 200 day moving average is $45.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $35.28 and a one year high of $53.18.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 50.68%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

