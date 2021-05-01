United Asset Strategies Inc. Sells 53,374 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

United Asset Strategies Inc. trimmed its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 31.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,292 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 53,374 shares during the period. Applied Materials makes up approximately 2.2% of United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $15,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 63.6% in the first quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 263,730 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,234,000 after buying an additional 102,500 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 42,038 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,814 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 277,171 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $23,920,000 after acquiring an additional 9,747 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $132.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.22 and a 1-year high of $146.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.10%.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Applied Materials from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. ICAP upped their price target on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Cowen upped their target price on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.08.

In related news, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total value of $7,047,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total value of $1,979,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 170,184 shares of company stock worth $23,752,510. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

