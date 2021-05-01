United Asset Strategies Inc. Takes $9.08 Million Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 37,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $9,079,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management raised its holdings in American Tower by 162.0% in the 1st quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 3,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the period. PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at about $378,000. Oak Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 10,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $254.77 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $197.50 and a one year high of $272.20. The company has a market cap of $113.22 billion, a PE ratio of 60.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.49.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 12th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 64.17%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $258.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.92.

In other news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $718,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,296,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.