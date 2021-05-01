United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $26.77

Shares of United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.77 and traded as high as $30.16. United Bancshares shares last traded at $29.44, with a volume of 4,041 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded United Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.30. The company has a market cap of $96.53 million, a PE ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. United Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 24.16%. The company had revenue of $13.84 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This is a positive change from United Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in United Bancshares stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,639 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 1.67% of United Bancshares worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.54% of the company’s stock.

About United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH)

United Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Union Bank Company that provides various commercial and consumer banking services. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking, savings, demand deposit, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

