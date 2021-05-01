United Capital Management of KS Inc. Boosts Position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI) by 40.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,006 shares during the quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. owned 0.40% of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 708.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000.

FPEI stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.49. The company had a trading volume of 46,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,147. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.20. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52 week low of $17.80 and a 52 week high of $20.70.

