United Capital Management of KS Inc. Boosts Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,225 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for 1.4% of United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Randall L. Stephenson purchased 7,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $129.63 per share, with a total value of $1,001,391.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,966.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total transaction of $92,811,881.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,234,491.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,009,708 shares of company stock valued at $264,285,412. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 target price on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. FIX downgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Walmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.63.

NYSE:WMT traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $139.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,510,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,963,748. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.01 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $393.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $136.67 and a 200-day moving average of $142.11.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $152.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.52 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to purchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 44.62%.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

