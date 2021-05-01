United Capital Management of KS Inc. Buys 1,183 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. increased its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,266 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the period. PayPal makes up about 2.1% of United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its stake in PayPal by 11.9% in the first quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 9,438 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 1.3% in the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 29,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,197,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 15.1% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,586 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,969,000 after buying an additional 12,394 shares in the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 128.5% in the first quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Financial Corporation raised its stake in PayPal by 1.0% in the first quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 4,122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total value of $1,081,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,200,608.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.29, for a total transaction of $2,442,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,027,183.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 247,350 shares of company stock valued at $65,644,738 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $262.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.43 and a 1 year high of $309.14. The company has a market capitalization of $308.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $255.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.90.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. Atlantic Securities cut PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on PayPal from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on PayPal from $306.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on PayPal from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.00.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

