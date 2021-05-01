United Capital Management of KS Inc. Buys 351 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,085 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,081 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,129,000 after buying an additional 7,713 shares during the last quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 28,092 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,902,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $356,000. Brasada Capital Management LP raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 20,193 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden Green Inc. raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 43.4% in the first quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on COST. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.79.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,215,748.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total value of $829,693.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,509,384.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale stock traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $372.09. 2,118,990 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,806,804. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $354.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $362.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.66 billion, a PE ratio of 38.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $293.84 and a one year high of $393.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.64%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

