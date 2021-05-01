United Capital Management of KS Inc. Buys Shares of 675,227 ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 675,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,744,000. ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF accounts for 4.5% of United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. United Capital Management of KS Inc. owned 1.22% of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SILJ. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,259,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,275,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $970,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF by 247.1% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 91,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 65,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF by 107.7% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 125,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 65,205 shares during the period.

Shares of SILJ opened at $15.04 on Friday. ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF has a 52 week low of $9.03 and a 52 week high of $18.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.10.

