United Capital Management of KS Inc. Has $4.45 Million Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. lessened its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,775 shares during the quarter. CrowdStrike makes up approximately 2.0% of United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $4,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,707,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 285.5% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 8,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after buying an additional 6,423 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 47,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,153,000 after buying an additional 19,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,537.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 88,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,727,000 after buying an additional 83,012 shares in the last quarter. 60.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.26.

NASDAQ CRWD traded down $3.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $208.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,028,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,996,354. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.80 and a 52 week high of $251.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -434.39 and a beta of 1.32.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $264.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 2,385 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.90, for a total transaction of $457,681.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.54, for a total value of $1,739,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 367,933 shares of company stock valued at $75,881,051. Corporate insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

