United Capital Management of KS Inc. Raises Holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its position in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 66,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the quarter. Southern Copper makes up about 2.1% of United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $4,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCCO. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the first quarter worth about $244,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Southern Copper in the first quarter valued at about $939,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Southern Copper by 53.1% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 27,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 9,394 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,096,000 after acquiring an additional 7,809 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 1,177.7% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 103,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,052,000 after purchasing an additional 95,771 shares in the last quarter. 6.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 108,450 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total transaction of $8,477,536.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 822,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,331,252.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 264,821 shares of company stock worth $20,402,507 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SCCO traded down $2.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.41. 1,659,793 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,145,345. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.73. The company has a market cap of $53.66 billion, a PE ratio of 41.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.83. Southern Copper Co. has a twelve month low of $31.12 and a twelve month high of $83.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is presently 125.00%.

Several analysts have commented on SCCO shares. Citigroup raised shares of Southern Copper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.19.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

