United Capital Management of KS Inc. Raises Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF accounts for about 1.7% of United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $3,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XBI. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 481.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 55,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,788,000 after acquiring an additional 45,810 shares during the period. Smart Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,565,000. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 256,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,775,000 after buying an additional 21,072 shares during the period. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,812,000.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

XBI traded down $1.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $136.62. 5,558,999 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,671,396. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $136.50 and its 200 day moving average is $139.56. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a one year low of $89.45 and a one year high of $174.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.