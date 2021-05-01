United Capital Management of KS Inc. Sells 663 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. trimmed its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 663 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 3.0% of United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $6,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,729,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,748,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,273,000. Finally, Kwmg LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 36,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,589,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $337.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $327.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $316.57. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $211.12 and a 52 week high of $342.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

