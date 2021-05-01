United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Acquired by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 147.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,489 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,053 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 243.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $203.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.90. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.85 and a fifty-two week high of $205.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $176.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 54.18%.

In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total transaction of $2,129,118.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Wayne M. Hewett bought 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $159.82 per share, with a total value of $99,887.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,723.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of United Parcel Service to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $185.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.21.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

