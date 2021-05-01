United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 93.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,634 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,009 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of United Rentals worth $17,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of URI. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the 1st quarter worth about $59,572,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 15,808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,666,000 after buying an additional 4,519 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 60,582 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,050,000 after buying an additional 11,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth about $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

In other United Rentals news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,982 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.99, for a total value of $1,738,448.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,881,199.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,692 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.37, for a total transaction of $531,914.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,934,048.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE URI opened at $319.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.26 and a 52-week high of $341.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $322.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $260.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.35. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 34.19%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on URI shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on United Rentals from $280.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on United Rentals from $246.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on United Rentals from $190.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Rentals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.36.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

