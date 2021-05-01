United States Brent Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:BNO) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its position in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:BNO) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,452 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.37% of United States Brent Oil Fund worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 207,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 57,481 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in United States Brent Oil Fund by 28.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 19,551 shares during the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000.

United States Brent Oil Fund stock opened at $16.96 on Friday. United States Brent Oil Fund LP has a 52-week low of $6.83 and a 52-week high of $17.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.90.

