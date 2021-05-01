UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Fundamentun LLC

Fundamentun LLC trimmed its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,915 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises 1.3% of Fundamentun LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 54.8% in the first quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 7,547 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 120.3% in the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 25,587 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,520,000 after purchasing an additional 13,971 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 9.4% in the first quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 986 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Capital Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 618 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Elk River Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 8.1% in the first quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,835 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total transaction of $2,092,092.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,122,734.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total value of $200,494.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,335,001.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,420 shares of company stock valued at $7,532,962 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Argus raised UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $409.61.

NYSE:UNH traded down $2.75 on Friday, reaching $398.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,328,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,270,584. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $273.71 and a 12-month high of $402.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $376.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $375.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $348.16.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

