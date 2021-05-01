UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Stock Holdings Increased by Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,895 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 258 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 16.4% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 8.0% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,785 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 4.3% in the first quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 8,721 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 1,971 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 12.2% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 52,245 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $19,439,000 after acquiring an additional 5,690 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total transaction of $200,494.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,335,001.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total transaction of $2,092,092.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,589 shares in the company, valued at $23,122,734.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,420 shares of company stock valued at $7,532,962. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UNH. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $409.61.

UNH stock opened at $398.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $273.71 and a 52-week high of $402.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $375.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $348.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The business had revenue of $70.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

