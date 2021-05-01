Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) Position Boosted by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) by 22.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 17,551 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Uniti Group by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 47,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 20,094 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Uniti Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $164,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Uniti Group by 248.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 362,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,254,000 after purchasing an additional 258,721 shares in the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Uniti Group during the 4th quarter valued at $615,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Uniti Group during the 4th quarter valued at $859,000. 80.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNIT opened at $11.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.19 and a 200-day moving average of $11.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 0.97. Uniti Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.43 and a 12-month high of $13.40.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.64). On average, equities analysts expect that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is 28.85%.

UNIT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Uniti Group from $6.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

