Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $128.89.

U has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Unity Software from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Unity Software from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,124 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total transaction of $23,692,570.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,325,984 shares in the company, valued at $581,171,374.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robynne Sisco sold 139,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.22, for a total transaction of $17,326,081.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 127,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,871,092.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 654,393 shares of company stock worth $70,832,824.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of U. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in Unity Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,870,777,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software in the third quarter valued at $307,805,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Unity Software by 162.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,226,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999,079 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Unity Software by 313.0% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,504,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Unity Software during the fourth quarter valued at $200,813,000. Institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software stock opened at $101.58 on Friday. Unity Software has a 12 month low of $65.11 and a 12 month high of $174.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.39.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $220.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.87 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Unity Software will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

