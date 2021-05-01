UnMarshal Price Down 6.2% This Week (MARSH)

UnMarshal (CURRENCY:MARSH) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 1st. One UnMarshal coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.18 or 0.00007265 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. UnMarshal has a total market capitalization of $29.20 million and $1.03 million worth of UnMarshal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, UnMarshal has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002829 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.89 or 0.00064053 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $164.29 or 0.00285249 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004089 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $655.02 or 0.01137301 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00026677 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $418.88 or 0.00727299 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57,692.42 or 1.00170707 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UnMarshal Coin Profile

UnMarshal’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,977,344 coins. UnMarshal’s official Twitter account is @unmarshal

Buying and Selling UnMarshal

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnMarshal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UnMarshal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UnMarshal using one of the exchanges listed above.

