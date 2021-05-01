Upfiring (UFR) Achieves Market Cap of $4.07 Million

Upfiring (CURRENCY:UFR) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. One Upfiring coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000293 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Upfiring has traded up 5.5% against the US dollar. Upfiring has a total market capitalization of $4.07 million and approximately $26,845.00 worth of Upfiring was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.33 or 0.00073199 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003214 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002878 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000046 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Upfiring Coin Profile

Upfiring (CRYPTO:UFR) is a coin. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2017. Upfiring’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins. Upfiring’s official Twitter account is @upfiringHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Upfiring is /r/upfiring . Upfiring’s official website is www.upfiring.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Upfiring is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Upfiring

