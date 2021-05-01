Uquid Coin Reaches Market Cap of $258.96 Million (UQC)

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. Over the last seven days, Uquid Coin has traded up 12.1% against the dollar. One Uquid Coin coin can now be purchased for about $25.90 or 0.00045099 BTC on exchanges. Uquid Coin has a total market cap of $258.96 million and $9.79 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.69 or 0.00070857 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00019785 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $496.76 or 0.00865111 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.86 or 0.00065932 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.17 or 0.00096081 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.02 or 0.00047052 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Uquid Coin Profile

Uquid Coin (CRYPTO:UQC) is a coin. It launched on September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. The official website for Uquid Coin is uquidcoin.com . The Reddit community for Uquid Coin is https://reddit.com/r/uquidcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Uquid Coin is medium.com/@uquidcoin . Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UQUD is an implemented system that ease the use of cryptocurrencies. UQUD system provide debit cards for USD, GRP, and EUR and also several cryptocurrencies ATM's around the world. In 2016, it was distinguished as “the top debit card of the year”. The UQUD team will now leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their services and provide new features to improve the user experience. The new features will be, visa credit cards, a wallet, an exchange, a Social Fund Management Campaign where traders will be able to create an portfolio and share it with other users, and a marketplace. UquidCoin (UQC) is an ERC-20 token that will work as a medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Uquid Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uquid Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uquid Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

