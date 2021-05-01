Uranium Participation Co. (OTCMKTS:URPTF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Uranium Participation Co. (OTCMKTS:URPTF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,197,900 shares, a growth of 47.3% from the March 31st total of 813,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 217,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Uranium Participation stock opened at $4.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.24 and its 200-day moving average is $3.68. Uranium Participation has a 12 month low of $2.97 and a 12 month high of $4.67.

Separately, Scotiabank increased their target price on Uranium Participation from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th.

Uranium Participation Corporation is a publicly owned investment manager. The company invests its assets substantially in uranium, equity offerings in uranium and holdings of uranium. The firm also lends its uranium to third parties from time to time. Denison Mines, Inc operates as the manager of the company.

