UREEQA Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.26 Million (URQA)

UREEQA (CURRENCY:URQA) traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. One UREEQA coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.39 or 0.00002395 BTC on exchanges. UREEQA has a total market capitalization of $5.74 million and $1.26 million worth of UREEQA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, UREEQA has traded down 45.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002851 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.87 or 0.00063683 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.62 or 0.00284363 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004066 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $643.76 or 0.01112024 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00026542 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $419.74 or 0.00725061 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,873.85 or 0.99970612 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About UREEQA

UREEQA’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,137,500 coins. UREEQA’s official Twitter account is @ureeqa_inc

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UREEQA directly using U.S. dollars.

