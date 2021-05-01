Urus (URUS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $12.46 Million

Urus (CURRENCY:URUS) traded 12.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. One Urus coin can now be purchased for $26.52 or 0.00046013 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Urus has traded up 32.6% against the U.S. dollar. Urus has a total market cap of $12.46 million and $2.15 million worth of Urus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Urus Coin Profile

Urus (CRYPTO:URUS) is a coin. It was first traded on February 28th, 2021. Urus’ official Twitter account is @getaurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

Buying and Selling Urus

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Urus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Urus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Urus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

