Usca Ria LLC Acquires 79,753 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Usca Ria LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 30.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 345,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 79,753 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up 0.9% of Usca Ria LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $13,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Diversified LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BAC shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.32.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $40.53 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $20.10 and a 12 month high of $41.13. The firm has a market cap of $349.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.90 and a 200-day moving average of $32.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

