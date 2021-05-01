Usca Ria LLC Boosts Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Usca Ria LLC raised its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 41.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,080 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,067 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $10,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 852.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.00.

Shares of IBM opened at $141.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $126.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $105.92 and a twelve month high of $148.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $134.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.92.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.90%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

Recommended Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.