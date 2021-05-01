Usca Ria LLC Buys 12,579 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Usca Ria LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 44.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,080 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,579 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $9,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,747,763 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $10,889,456,000 after acquiring an additional 145,251 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,281,673 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,777,081,000 after acquiring an additional 54,685 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $1,616,206,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,032,349 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,294,422,000 after acquiring an additional 283,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,762,077 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,236,427,000 after acquiring an additional 401,671 shares in the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MCD opened at $236.08 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $227.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.33. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $167.85 and a 12 month high of $236.29. The stock has a market cap of $176.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MCD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Stephens upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.65.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

