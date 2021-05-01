Usca Ria LLC Buys 23,587 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Usca Ria LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,886 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,587 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC owned 0.08% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $9,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IUSB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,318,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,036,846,000 after acquiring an additional 7,611,657 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,208,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,855,000 after acquiring an additional 185,568 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 839,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,798,000 after acquiring an additional 229,389 shares during the period. First Ascent Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 27.0% in the first quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 674,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,577,000 after acquiring an additional 143,560 shares during the period. Finally, Destination Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 672,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,724,000 after buying an additional 17,222 shares during the last quarter.

IUSB stock opened at $53.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.86. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $52.48 and a one year high of $55.19.

