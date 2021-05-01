Usca Ria LLC Buys 2,584 Shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Usca Ria LLC grew its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares during the quarter. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF makes up about 0.7% of Usca Ria LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Usca Ria LLC owned approximately 0.17% of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF worth $10,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 783,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,698,000 after acquiring an additional 138,976 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 122.2% during the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 16,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 9,320 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 28,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,334,000.

Shares of ARKW opened at $148.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $151.95 and a 200 day moving average of $147.40. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 12 month low of $62.11 and a 12 month high of $191.13.

